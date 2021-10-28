Rain and wind continue Friday; Rain clears for the weekend

The steady rainfall from Thursday afternoon and early evening will become a little more scattered overnight and Friday morning as temperatures hold steady in the low 50s. Low pressure moving across southeast Missouri will remain well south of the Stateline, but continue to bring in moisture from the Gulf. There is a little dry air moving across central and southern Illinois, but that will remain south of the Stateline.

As the low moves towards western Kentucky and Tennessee Friday morning, the pressure gradient around the low will strengthen. In return, this will cause north/northeast winds to increase, gusting as high as 35 mph at times throughout the day Friday. The strong winds, combined with the periodic rain showers, will make travel difficult, as well as blow around any loose objects that may be outside. The rain showers will move a little further east throughout the day as low pressure moves towards the East Coast. Wind gusts will hold around 30-35 mph through the evening, falling to around 20 mph Saturday morning.

The clouds will be slow to clear Friday night and Saturday morning, leaving us with a mostly cloudy start to the weekend. Drier air with the arrival of high pressure will turn skies partly cloudy by the afternoon, warming temperatures into the upper 50s.

A cold front will move through Sunday morning shifting winds around to the northwest for most of the day. The front will come through dry, but winds will stay breezy. High temperatures Sunday will be a touch cooler, rising only to the mid 50s for the afternoon. Any festivities going on this weekend shouldn’t have any problems with the weather. A jacket may be needed, though, for those venturing out Sunday for trick-or-treating.