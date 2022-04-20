The rain we have been talking about now for a few days is finally coming with rain chances spreading across the Stateline here this afternoon and evening. Rain chances will end as we get later on into tonight. But for now, we could see light to steady rainfall continuing into the later evening.

Rain chances end by the time we get past around 4-5AM, so we should be in for a dry morning.

Throughout tonight, we also could see a rumble or two of thunder with the rain showers, as winds continue to remain breezy through tonight.

We dry out into tomorrow morning, as cloud cover quickly decreases, giving us sunnier conditions for the afternoon and temperatures up near the 70-degree mark.

