Rain Arrives Late:

Ahead of our next cold front, winds are expected to remain warm out of the south/southwest. This will help bring temperatures into the 50s for the 3rd straight day, with most peaking in the low 50s. Dry conditions this morning will eventually lead to our next rain opportunity, which looks to commence sometime after mid-day.

The nature of today’s rain will be light and scattered at first, becoming more numerous this evening and overnight. There is the potential for an isolated thunderstorm or two during the latter half of the day. But the better potential for thunderstorms moves in early Thursday, some of which could wind up severe.

Low Severe Risk:

The early-morning outlook from the Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) from I-80 south into central Illinois. Small-sized hail will be the biggest of the concerns with any thunderstorm that is placed under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Even though we are placed under the “general” thunderstorm category, it wouldn’t surprise me if we had the low chance for a strong storm or two. As we say with every severe threat, it’s important to remember to have multiple ways to get watches and warnings. Just in case. In the end, totals should range between .25″-.50″. Forecast models bring said cold front through shortly before sunrise, with precipitation coming to a close shortly after.

Drying Out Thursday:

The rest of our Thursday will be spent under a mostly cloudy sky. Thanks to the early-morning frontal passage, winds throughout the day will be more out of the north and northeast.

This will cool our high temperatures for the second half of the work week, with most peaking in the low to mid 40s Thursday. Friday starts off dry, with the potential for a wintry mix and even wet snow increasing into Friday night. Confidence is low at this moment in time, but it’s definitely something we’ll have to keep an eye on.