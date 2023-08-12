After last night’s storms, we had a very pleasant Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid-80s across the board! Despite the recent cold front and breezy NW winds, temperatures still warmed very nicely under the bright sunny skies.

Clear skies tonight will allow our temperatures to fall to the low 60s. Some may even reach into the mid-50s depending on how low dew points drop. A much more refreshing night than some of the humid and foggy ones from this past week!

Near perfect viewing conditions for the Perseid Meteor Shower that is set to peak tonight! Once the sun sets, look off to the North or Northeast for the best view of up to 100 meteors per hour!

Tomorrow morning may start off with some sunshine, but clouds will quickly fill in, with a few spotty afternoon showers not far behind. High temperatures will still reach the low and mid-80s. Chances for showers increase into the night and early Monday.

The next main chance for rain will come late Sunday night into Monday. A low-pressure system will bring a cold front early Monday with a line of rain showers and even a few storms. The system will then occlude over the Great Lakes, keeping us much cooler for all of Monday. High temperatures may struggle to reach the mid-70s, with rain on and off throughout the day.

We have a bit of a back-and-forth pattern setting up for much of the next week ahead. A couple shortwave troughs will swing through the area early and mid-week. The first is the aforementioned system for late Sunday and Monday. This will give us much cooler weather for Monday and Tuesday before ridging takes over again Wednesday. Another shortwave will pass Wednesday night into Thursday, once again cooling us down, but to a lesser degree. Then a larger-wave ridge will take over as we get into the end of the week and next weekend, bringing much warmer weather for that time period. Play the animation below to see the waves move through over the week ahead.

The longer-term outlook from the Climate Prediction Center favors above normal temperatures between the 18th and 22nd, along with a few days leading up to that time period. While the degree of how much above average is yet to be seen, it does appear that we will be entering the middle to end of August on a much warmer note than we have seen over the last two weeks.

Highs fall to the 70s Monday and Tuesday after the rainy and stormy system early in the week. Warmer weather comes in Wednesday before another cold front Thursday. Highs look to return to at least the mid-80s by next weekend.