Big Improvements:

Although it felt like this most recent stretch of rainy weather would never end, it did put quite a dent on Rockford’s yearly rainfall deficit. Prior to October 11th, the deficit was sitting at 7.5″.

When you add in the nearly 4″ of rain that fell over the past 4 days, the deficit as of this afternoon has been chopped down to 4″. That just goes to show you how much either a multi-day rain event or a soaking rain event was needed here in the Stateline!

Rain Chances End:

Now, how much longer do we have with this rainy and gloomy stretch? Moving forward, rain chances remain very low. A shower remains possible this evening into early tonight. Otherwise, we can expect our weather pattern to gradually dry out as we close out the weekend.

Cloud cover remains a good part of our forecast for Sunday as skies remain mostly cloudy. But unlike today, there will be a better opportunity for a few peeks of sun from time to time. Highs will once again be severely limited to the low 50s thanks to not only the cloud cover, but the breezy and cool northerly wind that will be in place.

Sunday into Monday, toughing in the upper-levels will finally release it’s grip on our atmosphere, allowing high pressure will settle in. This will slowly allow cloud cover to decrease into Monday, paving the way for a bit more sunshine. Expect partly cloudy skies for Monday and Tuesday, with highs gradually warming to near 60° by Tuesday afternoon.

The one thing we’ll have to keep an eye on is how cool we get Tuesday morning as temps may get cool enough for frost to develop. Guidance then shows a turn in winds happening as we get into Wednesday, allowing 60s to stick around into the second half of next week!