Memorial Day was a warm one across the Stateline, but not quite as warm as last year, when we reached a high of 91°! But even so, the unofficial start to summer felt like it, with highs reaching the mid and upper 80s! The rest of the week will continue to require good air conditioning, with highs reaching near 90 every day through Friday. Tomorrow, highs reach the upper 80s once again, with a few spots reaching a couple degrees warmer than they were Monday.

With the heat on outside, this is a perfect reminder to take appropriate precautions if you plan to be outdoors in the sun and heat this week. Be sure to drink plenty of water, take breaks in the shade, limit exposure to the sun, and wear sunscreen! Even though it may not be very humid, the heat may catch some off guard being the first truly hot week this year.

The heat may spur off some spotty showers and even a few storms during the warmest afternoons in the middle of the week. The coverage of these showers/storms will not be very high, and most may not see a single drop of rain all week. However, be aware of the possibility for a few showers and storms during the afternoons Wednesday through Friday.

As for precipitation totals, some models are still bringing us nothing, or a couple tenths of an inch of rain, at most. We are already very low on precipitation for the month of May, with our observed total still under 2″. If we stay that way through the end of the month, it would be the driest May since 2012, when we only saw 1.62″ of rain. This would also be only the 21st time since 1906 we finished May with under 2.00″ of rain for the monthly total.

Rain chances not only looking low for this week, but also into the first week of June as well. The precipitation outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is slightly favoring below normal precipitation.

In the same time period, the Climate Prediction Center also favors above normal temperatures, as it appears the warmth will stick around a bit longer beyond the end of the week.

This week looks like summer is already here with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s throughout the week. Rain chances are few and far between, but a few spotty showers and storms cannot be ruled out on the afternoons Wednesday through Friday.