Looking Back:

Can you believe that it’s been ten years since the historical heat wave of 2012? If you need a little refresher, it was a VERY summer-like stretch that resulted in eight daily record highs. Highs from the 14th to the 23rd were a whopping 35° to 45° above average, with the warmest high being observed on the 21st (84°).

Now, while it hasn’t been THAT warm the past few days, it’s still been comfortable enough for you to head outside. Maybe warm enough to give the heater a break and open up those windows. For some, that might be a bit of a stretch. But, a warm front sliding through the region will allow the warm stretch as of late to continue into our Wednesday.

Windy, Warm Wednesday:

Wednesday begins with plenty of sunshine, with a few fair-weather cumulus clouds popping up by the afternoon. As a warm front lifts through, winds will turn to the southwest mid-morning, increasing to around 35-30 mph between 12PM-5PM.

This will result in a slightly warmer day with highs falling short of the 70-degree mark. Conditions remain quiet during the evening commute and even for the overnight hours. However, St. Patrick’s Day looks to start off with a bit more cloud cover thanks to an approaching cold front.

St. Patrick’s Day Forecast:

Guidance has this cold front sliding through around sunrise Thursday morning, with rain chances soon to develop shortly after. The combination of the two will result in a noticeably cooler afternoon with highs peaking in the low to mid 50s.

A more potent area of low-pressure is expected to continue our rain chances into Friday, but in a more widespread fashion. Cooler air wrapping in on the backside of the surface low will allow for mixed precipitation at times, especially going into Friday night and early Saturday. High temperatures both days fall to the mid and upper 40s.