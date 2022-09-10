There is some light patchy fog in some areas across the Stateline. It is not nearly as dense as what we saw earlier in the week. Freeport and DeKalb are down to seven miles of visibility while Rochelle is down to five.

Early Saturday morning to kick off the weekend, temperatures northwest of the Rockford area like Galena, Savanna, and Monroe are in the lower 60s. Everywhere else, temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s. This warmer overnight low trend will only continue for one more morning before we see much cooler overnight lows the next few days so if you are planning on heading out, sweatshirts or even jackets may be necessary starting Sunday night/Monday morning.

Saturday will be the best day out of the two weekend days with warmer temperatures and most rain holding off until the evening. Much of the day will remain dry so get outside and enjoy it because big changes are on the way for the remainder of the weekend. Daytime highs Saturday will once again reach the lower 80s. We start the day with some blue to our skies but cloud cover will increase through the day ahead of the cold front. Saturday night clouds will stick around as rain chances increase into Sunday morning. Temperatures will hold right near the 60 degree mark overnight thanks to an ample amount of cloud cover.

We are dry for now, but rain will develop along and behind the cold front which will knock our temperatures down about 15-20 degrees across the Stateline between Saturday and Sunday. A few stray showers are possible Saturday afternoon but as the cold front passes, rain chances increase by Saturday night. Most of the heavy and widespread rain will move in by early Sunday morning.

With a cut off low, we do keep the chance for rain in the forecast through the day Monday before conditions improve, dry up, and sunshine returns.

Winds will be a little bit more of a factor over the weekend, kind of similar to how we ended the work week off. Gusts Saturday will be up to 15mph with that range sticking around also for the overnight hours. Gusts on Sunday will increase up to 15-20mph.

The cool down will be brief, with warmer air settling back in after Monday. Temperatures on Tuesday will be back into the lower 70s. By Wednesday, midweek next week, we are back to the mid to upper 70s.