It was another perfect day across the Stateline, as temperatures made it up into the low 80s once again, capping off a nearly perfect weekend. Highs the last few days in Rockford stood at 81° on Friday, 82° Saturday, and 83­° Sunday. Overnight lows have been very pleasant as well, with lows in the 50s and 60s. Tonight, we will fall to the low 70s as a cold front comes in, bringing thunderstorm chances after midnight.

The timing of those showers and storms comes in after midnight, but looks to be done and out of the area by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow, temperatures are quick to rebound after the cold front, still getting up into the mid-80s with plenty of sunshine behind the showers from overnight.

We hold onto a very isolated chance for rain showers early Tuesday, mainly to the Southwestern part of our viewing area.

The next chance for rain after that comes on Wednesday. Temperatures into the 90s for the afternoon help to fuel storms, along with high moisture content in the low levels. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty with timing and strength, but something we will need to keep an eye on this week.

Even after the cold front induced storms Wednesday, our temperatures still look to hold onto the mid or upper 80s through the work week and into next weekend.

The 7-Day Forecast remains a bit warmer, with chances for rain tonight, early Tuesday, Wednesday, and then again next weekend.