Rain Chances Remain Low, Temps Gradually Warm into Next Week

For those that love the weather we’ve had as of recent, you’re in luck. Conditions remain sunny and dry as we inch closer to the weekend. This is all ahead of a significant warm up, which could bring ninety-degree temperatures back to the Stateline by early next week.

But that’s not until next week. Let take a look at the comfortable day that’s on tap for the Stateline today. For those whose routine had them stepping out the doorway early on, temperatures were a few degrees warmer to start. Most of our areas fell into the upper 50s this morning, landing us about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than low temperatures observed on Wednesday. Which is still pleasantly cool, considering that our average low for this time in August is around 61°.

An area of high pressure to our east has brought a sun-filled start to our Thursday, and it will be the reason behind the sunshine sticking around into the afternoon. A few clouds may bubble up, but overall we’ll stay dry into the late-day hours. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s, with little in the way of humidity. So for those that are participating in remote learning, today’s sunny weather will provide plenty of opportunities to take a break from all the schoolwork.

This same high pressure system will also keep conditions relatively quiet for the end of the work week. Similar to today, our Friday will start off with wall to wall sunshine, which will give way to a few fair weather cumulus clouds by the afternoon. Despite our surface winds remaining out of the south-southwest, dew points throughout the day will remain in the upper 50s. So still fairly comfortable for anyone who is planning on being outdoors, or even for anyone who is attending Rockford’s City Market during the evening. Highs once again will top out in the upper 80s. In fact, that trend looks to stick around into the upcoming weekend.

As far as next weeks significant warm up is concerned, it all starts with a cold frontal boundary that looks to move through late Saturday into Sunday morning. This cold front will also bring the Stateline’s next rain chances, as it could spark a few showers and thunderstorms as it passes through. This is most likely going to occur during the predawn hours of Sunday, but is not going to be widespread unfortunately.

Models were then consistent on showing this cold front lifting back northward early next week as a warm front. This brings in a string of hot afternoons by the next work week, with highs near 90° both Tuesday and Wednesday, which is about 6 to 10° above average. The last time we observed a high temperature of 90° or higher was back on July 26th. So, it’s been a while. Basically what mother nature is saying is “summer is not over just yet”.