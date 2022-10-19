Rainfall during the month of October has been hard to come by, leaving us with only 0.78 inches of precipitation. Month-to-date average precipitation should be right around 1.6 inches. The deficit will continue to grow as our skies remain dry through the week, but the chance for rain does return early next week.

We’ll continue to see a few clouds dot the skies Wednesday evening and overnight as an upper-level disturbance moves in from the north and northwest. Given how dry the atmosphere currently is, no precipitation is expected. Temperatures will fall to around 30 degrees, rising into the upper 50s Thursday afternoon.

High pressure moving through the Gulf will keep moisture pretty limited through the weekend, but it does increase as a stronger low develops out west. This low will draw up quite a bit moisture late Sunday and Monday of next week. As it does, the chance for rain will also increase – with even a few thunderstorms possible.

Strong to severe storms are possible throughout the Plains and Upper Midwest Sunday afternoon and evening, but that risk remains pretty limited locally, as a strong cold front sweeps through. Rain and thunder chances will increase as the front nears Monday afternoon. Depending on how fast the cold front passes through the rain showers may linger into Tuesday with temperatures dropping back into the low and mid 50s.