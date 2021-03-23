Rain Chances Return, Few Rumbles of Thunder Possible

Rainfall Statistics:

Rain has been hard to come by during the month of March, as the Chicago-Rockford Airport has only picked up .60″ since the 1st. While Monday’s light rain only amounted to a trace, the rainfall that arrives later today will have an opportunity to take a nice sized bite out of our rainfall deficit.

Rain Timing:

Before stepping out the door this morning, be sure to have the rain gear with you. You won’t necessarily need for the morning hours, but more so for this evening. Moisture ahead of today’s system will result in a few scattered showers to start, with the main event holding off until mid to late afternoon. We also can’t rule out a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. But as previously mentioned, nothing severe is expected at this time. Any thunderstorm that does develop or tracks in locally will have the capability to produce gusty winds and heavy downpours. The “higher” threat for severe weather remains closer to the surface low, in areas across northeast Missouri and extreme western Illinois.

Midweek Forecast:

The heavier precipitation looks to come to an end early Wednesday morning, with a few scattered showers extending into Wednesday afternoon. As the surface low lifts to the north and west, a cold front is expected to slide through around sunrise, with cooler filtering in behind the front. This will help cool our high temperatures down by a couple of degrees, with upper 50s expected for the middle of the work week, down to the low 50s for Thursday. Our next system looks to bring precipitation chances Thursday night into Friday morning, with the potential for a few snowflakes to mix in. Overnight lows are expected to fall into the low 30s late in the week, which will bring the potential for a rain/snow mix. High pressure moves in by the end of the work week, drying out the atmosphere by Friday afternoon.