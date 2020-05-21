Rain Chances Return for the Weekend

High pressure over the northern Great Lakes Wednesday has pushed enough dry air into southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois to help erode away the thick cloud cover from the last two days. While we didn’t reach 70 degrees, temperatures were an improvement from Tuesday and will continue to warm heading into the weekend.

A slight increase in moisture, however, on Thursday could mean a little more cloud cover during the afternoon. Temperatures will rise back into the upper 60s, to near 70 degrees. Rain and thunderstorms chances return heading into Memorial Day weekend as moisture is pulled north from the Gulf of Mexico. The increase in moisture may also make it feel a little more muggy, especially Sunday and Monday.

A cold front moving in from the west will allow thunderstorms to develop over the Plains Sunday afternoon and evening. Depending on how quickly the front moves east, we could stand a chance for some thunderstorms during the evening hours. As the cold front comes through Monday it’ll become ‘hung up’ across the Stateline through Tuesday, and possibly Wednesday. As moisture rides up along the front heavy pockets of rain will be possible. As it looks right now, the heaviest rain may come down west of the Mississippi River through Monday, but that will need to be watched with the timing of the cold front.