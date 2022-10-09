Rain has been hard to come by over the last two weeks as our skies have remained dry. As harvest time kicks off it’s good for the farmers, but we are in need of rain as the mostly sunny days have been evaporating the surplus moisture we gained in September from the soil. The chance for rain does return Tuesday and Wednesday, but those chances are more hit or miss rather than widespread.

A cold front moving through Sunday evening will provide just an increase in cloud cover over the Stateline. There have been a few spots of green showing up on radar, but the atmosphere is pretty dry so it’s hard for any of that moisture to actually make it to the ground. Under a mostly clear sky Sunday night, overnight lows fall to the low 40s.

High pressure briefly moves in Monday with temperatures warming back into the upper 60s, near 70 degrees. By Tuesday, the cold front from Sunday will be lifting back north as a warm front. Dry conditions ahead of the front will lead to limited rain chances through Tuesday afternoon, but a few scattered showers are possible Tuesday evening. A better chance for rain will occur Tuesday night and Wednesday as a cold front, actually a couple of cold fronts, move across the Midwest. These will also be aided by a strong dip (trough) in the jet stream. Thunder may also accompany the showers, especially Wednesday.

The rain isn’t expected to be much, and at most half an inch, through Wednesday evening. After that, skies look to dry again as temperatures take another tumble by the latter half of next weekend. The longer-range outlook for precipitation is a little concerning as it shows a higher probability for below average precipitation through the end of the month. This in areas, especially south of the Stateline, where drought conditions continue to worsen, and river levels are nearing record lows.