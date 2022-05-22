Skies will remain dry through rest of Sunday evening as high pressure slides closer to the Stateline. The blustery northwest wind will ease allowing temperatures to fall into the upper 30s and low 40s overnight. While not expecting anything widespread, patchy frost may be possible in some of the cooler locations Monday morning. High pressure will continue to dominate our skies through the day Monday but we’ll add back in the cloud cover Monday evening. Highs will reach the mid 60s.

Low pressure will slowly inch closer to the Stateline during the day Tuesday, but with dry air to overcome the first half of the day should remain dry. A few sprinkles or light showers are possible by mid to late afternoon with rain becoming more widespread Tuesday night. A few thunderstorms will even be possible Wednesday morning as both a warm front and low pressure system move in. We briefly warm close to 70 degrees Wednesday before another dip in temperatures Thursday.

Scattered rain showers are likely Thursday before turning a little more dry Thursday night and Friday. Rainfall totals during that time will range from nearly half an inch, up to an inch, between Tuesday and Wednesday night. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are then possible heading into the holiday weekend as a warm front draws near Friday night. This will help bring temperatures back into the upper 70s and low 80s Saturday, Sunday and Monday.