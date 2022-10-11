Rain Chances Return:

Hopefully you were able to take some time out of your busy schedule yesterday enjoy the beautiful weather. Once we got rid of the early-morning dense fog and clouds, sun-filled skies helped temperatures quickly climb into the lower 70s.

We’ll make another run at the 70s today. However, a lifting warm front will bring not only an increase in cloud cover, but also bring the potential for showers and even a few thunderstorms. Fortunately, Tuesday starts on a dry note. However, be on the lookout for patchy dense fog if you plan to travel eastbound during the AM commute.

As of this morning, only Walworth County up in S. Wisconsin has been placed under a Dense Fog Advisory until 8AM. As the morning carries on, clouds will be on the increase, with the chance for a few spotty showers not too far behind. Especially for those that live along and south of I-88. Despite the lack of sunshine, there will be enough of a southerly to southwesterly wind to allow highs to once again rise into the 70s.

Low Severe Threat:

From there, our attention will then turn to a strong cold front that aims to trigger a line of showers and thunderstorms to our northwest. Guidance brings this line southeastward towards the Stateline, but in a weakening state. It looks like the best chance for us to see some rain will be after the midnight hour, lasting into mid-morning Wednesday.

And although the atmospheric parameters don’t line up for any organized severe storms, the possibility of a storm or two becoming severe isn’t out of the question. For that, the Storm Prediction Center continued to keep all of our counties under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5), with gusty winds and small-sized hail being the biggest concerns.

Cooling Back Down:

Scattered showers will likely continue throughout much of the morning hours Wednesday. But once the “dry slot” of this low-pressure system moves overhead, we can expect conditions to rapidly dry out come Wednesday afternoon. Overall, expect rainfall amounts to range from .25″ to .50″, with slightly higher totals for those that end up seeing a bit more thunderstorm activity.

Highs look to peak around mid-day in the mid to upper 60s, before crashing during the afternoon/evening. Overnight lows Wednesday night will drop into the lower 40s, with highs barely making it into the lower 50s Thursday afternoon. Frost will be likely come Friday morning as temperatures dip back down into the lower 30s.