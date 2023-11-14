The month of November has been fairly dry with only 0.27 inches being recorded so far. Dry conditions are expected to continue for the next couple of days as temperatures warm into the low to mid 60s, but that warmth will come to an end Friday afternoon.

A strong cold front will sweep through the Stateline late Thursday, not only bringing an end to our 60-degree warmth, but also bringing our first chance for showers since the 8th. The rain won’t be much, only a couple tenths of an inch, and will come to an end early Friday. Dry conditions are then expected Friday afternoon. Temperatures Friday, however, will only reach the middle 40s during the afternoon after the ‘official’ high will likely reach the 50s shortly after Midnight. Colder air quickly moving in behind the front will bring temperatures down, despite the sunshine expected for the afternoon.

Temperatures through the weekend will remain in the upper 40s and low 50s under partly cloudy skies. The next chance for rain returns early next week with the arrival of another cold front early Tuesday.