We have rain moving in along a warm front early Tuesday afternoon. Have an umbrella handy over the next few hours as there are heavy pockets of rain. Rain chances will continue to ramp up ahead of the cold front Wednesday. The best chance of rain will be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and afternoon with the cold front. New rainfall totals will likely be around 0.25” but some areas that see pockets of heavy rain will pick up slightly higher rainfall totals.

The Storm Prediction Center still has most of the area under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe storms this afternoon and evening. However, the best chances of severe storms will fall to our west in portions of Iowa where the storm energy is higher. This has to do with the timing of the cold front being earlier in the day west of us too which could help fuel a few stronger to even severe storms.

The warmer temperatures stuck around for Tuesday with most areas across the Stateline once again making it up into the upper 60s/lower 70s early in the day Tuesday. Areas that have picked up some rain have already seen temperatures fall into the mid to lower 60s. Temperatures will go down from here on out the remainder of the work week.

Temperatures Tuesday night will stay very mild in the upper 50s/lower 60s thanks to that warm front lifting north and warming our temperatures, and cloud cover with the rain chances ahead of the cold front. We could see areas reach daytime highs Wednesday a little bit earlier in the day due to the cold front dropping our temperatures the remainder of the day. We do start warm, and we will only rise about five degrees into the mid 60s during the early afternoon.

Winds have been a big factor all day Tuesday gusting up to 25-35mph. It is going to stay very breezy overnight with wind gusts still between 25-35mph. This trend continues into Wednesday and Thursday too before we see winds start to finally come down some between Thursday night and Friday morning, but winds will increase again for Friday afternoon.

Daytime high temperatures Thursday and Friday afternoon will struggle to reach the lower to mid 50s thanks to the cold front. We will see another system with a warm front approaching our area Saturday though which will warm our temperatures back to near 60. That will not last long though as another pair of cold fronts will pass through the Stateline dropping us back into the mid 50s Sunday and only near the 50-degree mark Monday.