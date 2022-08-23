Over 7 inches of rain has fallen so far during the month of August , putting us at a 4 inch surplus; quite the difference from just a few months ago. The most recent deluge came down just last weekend where several inches of rain occurred over potions of northwest Illinois.

The last several days have been dry, and that trend is one that’ll continue into Wednesday. But our dry stretch will be coming to an end late Wednesday night and Thursday as a cold front moves in from the west and northwest. High pressure leading up the arrival of the cold front means there won’t be a significant amount of moisture in the atmosphere but showers, and even a few thunderstorms, are expected to move in from west to east Wednesday night, lasting through at least Thursday morning.

The cold front will pass Thursday afternoon with another area of high pressure quickly settling in behind. This will help turn our skies dry and partly cloudy through Saturday, although an isolated shower/storm can’t be ruled out Saturday afternoon.

Rainfall totals Wednesday night and Thursday won’t be as high as our last rain events, but a few locations could receive between a quarter of an inch to half an inch. Those amounts look to fall in eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois. You’ll also notice the humidity going up Thursday ahead of the front as dew point temperatures are expected to climb into the mid and upper 60s. They should drop right back down Friday, before rising once again into the weekend.