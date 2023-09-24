Sunday was another sun-filled afternoon as temperatures once again warmed into the upper 70s and low 80s. Rain showers were hard to come by thanks to a very slow-moving boundary and plenty of dry air overhead. This dry air kept our afternoon, and evening, dry.

A current check of radar shows some showers beginning to move into northwest Illinois, although weakening as they do. Stronger storms were observed west of the Mississippi River in Iowa, but the storms have outrun the higher instability causing them to quickly weaken. A few isolated showers remain possible overnight, but coverage will be limited to roughly 20-30 percent.

Scattered rain showers will continue into Monday and Monday night, with heavier rainfall possible Monday night. Low pressure moving closer to the region Tuesday will keep the scattered rain and thunder threat during the afternoon, but heavier rainfall remains possible once again Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Moisture wrapping in around low pressure remains high, leading to the risk of heavier downpours during that time. Rainfall totals into Wednesday could reach up to, and over, one inch.