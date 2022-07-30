The last day we saw high temperatures in the 90s was the 21st, when we reached a high temperature of 91°. We have had a very comfortable break from that heat, particularly this weekend. The humidity has stayed away, but that all looks to change this coming week. We only topped out in the low 80s today for many across the Stateline however, capping off a very pleasant weekend.

We continue to hold onto clearer skies overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the low 60s. This would be the last chance to open up the windows before the humid weather returns over the next few days.

Tomorrow, temperatures return to the mid-80s with plenty of sunshine once again. It will be a bit warmer, but still will feel comfortable due to lower dew points.

Our next chance for rain comes with a weak disturbance coming in late Sunday night into early Monday morning. A cold front passes late into the evening and brings a line of showers and a chance for a rumble or two of thunder. The severe threat remains lower due to the timing of the front coming during the night and not lining up with other severe parameters, but we still could see a gusty thunderstorm or two.

The cold front doesn’t keep our temperatures down long, as the mid-levels are quick to rebound and draw warmer air from the Southwest, bringing our mid-level temperatures at 850 mb up near 80° at times. Bringing some of this air down to the surface, that would lead to afternoon highs well into the 90s possible.

Specifically, the warmest stretch looks to be Wednesday into next weekend, with another chance for storms possible Wednesday afternoon.