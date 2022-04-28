Tonight: We are only down to 46° in Rockford tonight as skies remain mostly cloudy. The few rain showers moved through earlier today, so we should stay dry the rest of the evening.

Tomorrow: We get back into the 60s tomorrow with some early morning sunshine allowing temperatures to rise a bit before more clouds and rain chances move in tomorrow afternoon and evening. Winds will remain breezy out of the Southeast.

Saturday: Rain chances continue Friday night and into Saturday, with some stronger or even severe storms possible later Saturday afternoon and evening.

Severe Weather: With this, the Storm Prediction Center has released an outlook highlighting most of the Stateline under a Marginal (level 1/5) Risk for severe weather Saturday. Parts of Lee and DeKalb counties remain under a Slight (level 2/5) Risk. This is more than a few days out, but something we will need to watch for. If we get more sunshine early on in the day, storms could be a bit stronger. If clouds and morning showers move through, then we will see weaker storms, as they will not have as much energy in the atmosphere to tap into.

After the weekend, our temperatures remain below normal throughout next week, as we continue to hover our high temperatures near the 60° mark.

7-Day Forecast: In addition to the below normal temperatures, we are also seeing rain chances every single day for the next week. This does not mean it will rain every day, but we could possibly see rain each day. Very little sunshine is on this 7-Day.

For more information on this forecast, watch this clip from the 9PM newscast: