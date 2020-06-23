Rain Chances Today and Wednesday Remain Isolated

Thanks to a cold front overnight, temperatures this morning were cooler to start, in the upper 50s. This for most spots was a 5 to 10 degree difference from our start to the day yesterday. You’ll definitely feel the difference once you head outside this morning. So for those that have to head out the door early on, a light jacket or a nice hot cup of Joe may be needed. This cooler start will also bring a slightly cooler and breezy afternoon, with less rain chances.

With that being said, rain chance will remain isolated both today and tomorrow. That is all thanks to an upper-level low that is slowly spinning to the north of The Great Lakes. In meteorology, a low pressure system spins counter-clockwise, so this will help swing a few disturbances into the region. Starting with this afternoon, the region will see a chance for an isolated shower or two. Any shower or sprinkle will light and very isolated in nature. Otherwise, skies will remain partly sunny with a decent northwesterly limiting highs in the upper 70s. If you are heading out to Food Truck Tuesday down at the conservatory, you’ll need to keep a eye on the radar. Our best chance to see an isolated shower or two will be between 3-8PM. Otherwise, enjoy some delicious food!

A similar set up is expected for the middle of the week. Except this time, the weak disturbance will be a bit stronger than the one coming this afternoon. Forecast models this morning did show higher C.A.P.E values or our atmospheric instability for Wednesday afternoon, as well as stronger lift in the low-levels. This will lead to not only a chance for a few isolated showers, but also a few isolated thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected with this activity, but a few heavy downpours are possible. As for cloud cover, another partly sunny day is expected with highs once again in the upper 70s. Temperatures will be on the rise as we close in on the upcoming weekend, with the return of summer-like heat and humidity by Friday.