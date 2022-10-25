There is a big change in our weather pattern after that cold front passed earlier in the day dropping our temperatures significantly. Although temperature highs were in the mid 60s in Rockford that was shortly after midnight when we achieved our high for the day. The remainder of Tuesday was wet and chilly with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s and will continue to fall the remainder of the evening.

Although it has been misty and off and on showers since Monday night, there has not been a whole lot of measurable rain. Most areas only are picking up about 0.10” of an inch of rainfall. Rockford and Freeport are checking in with right around 0.15”. DeKalb is currently sitting at the most measurable rain so far today at 0.30”.

The rain is reducing visibility out there so drive careful. Visibility is not terrible, but Janesville is down to seven miles of visibility, while Freeport is down to five, and DeKalb down to four miles.

Winds still remain a factor out there Tuesday afternoon with gusts exceeding 30mph. Rockford observed wind gusts up to 32mph so far this afternoon while Janesville is at 38mph. Winds will still be a factor overnight and into Wednesday with gusts around 25mph before we see winds come down some Thursday.

Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Showers will pick up for areas around Rockford and east of Rockford. Rain will subside by early Wednesday morning with some sunshine returning to the latter half of the day. Temperatures Wednesday will be in the mid 50s as clouds decrease.

Thursday and Friday temperatures will be in the upper 50s, right where we should be for this time of the year. By the weekend, temperatures will be right near 60 degrees, some areas reaching into the lower 60s.