Lack of Rainfall:

I have to say folks, Sunday’s rainfall was rather disappointing. At the end of the day, the Rockford Airport was only able to observe a trace, leaving our total for the month of June at a whopping 0.16″. What makes matters worse is that June is climatologically known as the 3rd wettest month of the year and we’re closing in on a 2″ rainfall deficit.

Early Week Showers:

Looking ahead, the work week kicks off with a few light rain chances thanks to a slow-moving storm system over the Great Lakes. Monday begins with a decent amount of sun but also a bit of a chill. Those who plan to step out the door early will walk out to temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

As moisture spills in from the north, cloud cover will file in during the afternoon, which may result in a few widely-scattered showers. Another piece of energy is shown swinging into the region overnight, perhaps allowing the coverage of tonight’s showers to somewhat increase into early Tuesday. Although guidance didn’t show much instability or “atmospheric juice” being present, an isolated thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out.

Cloud cover hangs tight for Tuesday. With little to no movement in the low pressure system over the Great Lakes, expect another round of widely-scattered showers to be possible. Temperature-wise, more of the same with most peaking in the low 70s.

By Wednesday, we finally see this system push away from the Stateline, allowing a ridge of high pressure to slide in from the west. Conditions not only dry out but warm back up into the second half of the work week, with highs peaking in the low 80s. It’s not until late Friday that models show a somewhat unsettled weather pattern moving back in. However, there are a few uncertainties regarding the storm system itself, hence why chances are isolated for now.