“Transition Day”:

Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin experienced a mixed bag of everything on Tuesday. From the patchy morning fog, to the beautiful sunshine, to the rather warm gusty wind, to the first measurable rainfall at the Rockford International Airport since the 24th of September. In a similar fashion to Tuesday, today is going to be an active day thanks to a pair of strong cold fronts marching in from the Upper Midwest.

Rain Tapering Off:

If you plan to head out at any point this morning, be sure to have the umbrella with you. Forecast models bring in a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms ahead of the first of two cold fronts. This will likely last until about lunchtime, with dry conditions filtering in quickly for the afternoon hours.

Unlike yesterday, temperatures won’t be able to climb much as highs look to peak in the mid-60s. But as a strong northwesterly wind locks in behind the front, temperatures will begin to fall quickly. A few spotty showers, possibly an isolated thunderstorm remain in the works this evening as the secondary cold front slides through. However, skies look to clear out quickly overnight, with temperatures falling into the lower 40s.

Windy, Much Cooler Stretch:

Now, turning our attention to the wind, it’s to be a big component of our forecast moving forward. Both today and tomorrow feature a rather strong wind, with gusts ranging from 25-35 mph. The transition to a northwesterly wind behind today’s pair of cold fronts will set the stage for a much cooler weather pattern. One that features multiple days in the 50s and multiple nights in the 30s. In other words, dust off that thicker coat!

Winds remain somewhat breezy on Friday before they simmer down over the weekend. Fortunately, once the shower chances come to an end this evening, the Stateline won’t see much of a rain chance over the next seven days. Maybe a slim chance with another cold front that passes through Saturday into Sunday. But similar to today’s frontal passage, the colder air that filters in behind it will be the bigger headline.