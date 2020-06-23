Rain, Isolated Thunderstorms Moving in Monday Night

Some much needed rain continues to fall across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Monday evening, ending a nearly two week stretch without much measurable rainfall. The rain will be heavy for some, reducing visibility as it moves through. Some of the stronger cells could have wind gusts 30-35 mph. The line of rain moving through Winnebago County is moving very slowly to the east, only around 20-30 mph. Flooding is not a major concern, but there may be some ponding water in some locations. Our biggest concerns with any of the rain showers Monday evening will continue to remain the brief, heavy downpours.
Additional showers to the south continue to lift north ahead of a cold front currently along the Mississippi River. Strong storms associated with that round will remain in central Illinois, but the rain will continue to lift north. The cold front is expected to move through later this evening, bringing an end to the rain and isolated thunderstorms a little before Midnight. Skies are then expected to remain partly to mostly cloudy through Tuesday morning.