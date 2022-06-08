Rain Chances Return:

Tuesday featured a lovely break from the early-week rainfall as we saw plenty of sun, with highs peaking in the upper 70s. Beautiful weather if you ask me for those that attended Food Truck Tuesday over at the Sinnissippi Bike Path! However, this break is short-lived as another low-pressure system diving to our south will quickly bring rain chances back to the area for the middle of the week.

Before you step out the door, make sure to have the rain gear with you. Rain chances look to begin shortly after sunrise, becoming steadier and at times heavier as the morning continues. While the potential for severe weather is very low with today’s rain chances, a few rumbles of thunder will be possible.

While the potential for severe weather is very low with today’s rain chances, a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Rainfall totals for most look to end up in the .25″-.75″ range, with 1″ for those that do wind up being under the heaviest precipitation. Forecast highs, because of today’s cloud cover and rain chances, look to only end up in the upper 60s. It’s not out of the question that we see the sun make an appearance before the day comes to a close. As the storm system pulls away from the region, dry air will begin to filter in, resulting in a decrease in cloud cover early tonight.

Tranquil Thursday:

High pressure takes control for Thursday, allowing plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Despite a west-northwest wind, highs will be able to land closer to normal in the upper 70s. This is a mere 7-10 degrees higher than where our high temperatures will land this afternoon. Similar to the break we experienced on Tuesday, tomorrow’s dry weather will be brief as rain chances look to quickly move back in for Friday. However, there is still some uncertainty as to where the heaviest rain will fall. Temperatures going into the weekend look to increase, with the potential for 90s moving back in by next Tuesday!