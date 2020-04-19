Rain Monday Evening Following Warm and Windy Afternoon

Temperatures Monday will warm back into the low to mid 60s as southwest winds gust close to 30 mph during the afternoon. Much of the afternoon is looking dry ahead of a cold front that will move southward during the afternoon and evening. Showers are possible ahead of the front between 5pm and 7pm, but a line of showers and isolated thunderstorms are even more likely as the front approaches southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois late Monday evening.

The timing of the front, however, isn’t very favorable for thunder activity, although a rumble or two can’t be ruled out. The rain that moves in should be quick, approaching southern Wisconsin between 7pm-8pm and then northern Illinois between 8pm and 10pm. Skies will dry once the front passes after Midnight as the wind shifts to the northwest by Tuesday morning. Rainfall totals will remain light, with most areas receiving under a quarter of an inch. High pressure will then move down the Plains during the day Tuesday with highs warming into the mid 50s for the afternoon.