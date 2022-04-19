Cloud cover continues to increase Tuesday evening ahead of a storm system that’ll move through the Midwest and Great Lakes during the day Wednesday. Skies will remain dry locally Tuesday night, but rain showers are expected to move in throughout the day Wednesday. Even though radar is showing some light rain moving through, dry air will keep us rain free for much of the night.

High pressure moving across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Tuesday evening will shift east overnight/Wednesday morning. Light winds during the evening will turn to the southeast, increasing through Wednesday afternoon with gusts coming close to 35 mph. Moisture will also increase during that time, eventually leading to rain showers and a few thunderstorms.

The rain starts off light early in the afternoon Wednesday before picking up in intensity mid to late afternoon. Strong winds in the atmosphere will keep the majority of the showers and embedded thunderstorms moving fairly quickly, limiting any risk for flooding concerns. The showers will continue through the early overnight, coming to an end from west to east between 12am and 2am Thursday. Cloud cover starts the day Thursday but skies will be quick to turn mostly clear during the afternoon. West winds will bring temperatures near 70 degrees! Thursday is shaping up to be one of the better days this week!

Rainfall totals Wednesday will range from around a quarter of an inch to half an inch area wide.