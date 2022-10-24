After a beautiful weekend with temperatures reaching 80 degrees on Saturday and then the upper 70s Sunday, the warm above normal temperatures stuck around for the start of the work week. Monday afternoon temperatures reached the mid 70s in most Stateline areas. However, a cold front will pass Tuesday and that will knock our temperatures down to near average the next several days.

Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Nighttime temperatures the next several days will take a dip along with our afternoon temperatures. Tuesday daytime highs will be achieved early in the day

Rain will move in for far west areas such as Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, and Whiteside Counties in Northern Illinois around 8pm Monday night. For Rockford and areas around I-39 this should be between 9-11pm. Showers will be steady through Tuesday and Tuesday night before moving out by Wednesday morning. Have the rain gear handy the next few days. Rainfall totals will approach 1-1.5” likely in most areas.

Winds have been a factor the majority of October and the last week has been very windy. The breezy pattern will stick around Monday night with gusts still around 25-30mph. The good news is, once the cold front passes tomorrow winds will calm down a bit. Gusts once we reach Wednesday and for the next few days will only be around 10-20mph at most compared to the 20-30+ mph we have had the last several days.

Temperatures as we head for the weekend will start to warm up a few degrees. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday we should be in the mid to upper 50s and then possibly even the lower 60s or right near the 60-degree mark once again for the weekend.