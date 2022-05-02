Temperatures were chilly outside Sunday where they stayed in the 40s almost the entire day, then fell to a low of 46 degrees Monday morning. Expect daytime highs only in the mid 50s Monday, the below normal temperature pattern will stick with us through much of the work week week. The good news is, if you like warmer weather, temperatures will rebound by the weekend.

Winds have calmed down for the time being Monday, but will pick up overnight and into Tuesday ahead of our next system. Wind gusts will approach 25mph Monday night, then become even gustier into Tuesday, with gusts rising to 40mph during the day.



As the next system nears the Stateline, we could see a few showers pop Monday evening, however the better shot at widespread rain will come overnight Monday into Tuesday. Most of the rain should move out of the area by mid to late afternoon Tuesday. Look for rainfall totals between 0.35-0.95”.

The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting areas southwest of the Stateline Wednesday. As this system slides closer to us, we will have to watch for the potential for a few rumbles of thunder Thursday. The SPC is focusing on areas just south of the Stateline Thursday so right now, our threats look low with a focus on gusty winds and heavy rain.