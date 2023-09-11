The steady rain that came down throughout most of Monday afternoon will continue to clear the region through the evening as skies slowly clear out overnight.

Rainfall totals ranged from just a few tenths of an inch, all the way up to an inch throughout the region. Even though the rain and cloud cover made for a rather dreary afternoon, the rain was much needed. The last time rainfall totals have been over half an inch was back in mid-August when 1.08 inches fell on August 14th.

Since then, rainfall totals have been very light, or nothing at all, which led to a rather dry August and dry start to the month of September.

We see a break from the rain Tuesday as sunshine is expected to return during the afternoon. This will help warm temperatures into the upper 60s, to right around 70 degrees. Still below average, but warmer than Monday. Cloud cover, however, will move back in with the return of an upper-level disturbance. With that will also come the return of scattered rain showers and even an isolated thunderstorm or two. The showers look to move back in late afternoon, after 4pm, and last through Midnight. Cloud cover and fog may stick around for a little while Wednesday morning despite high pressure moving in. If that occurs, temperatures Wednesday will be similar to Monday, remaining in the mid-60s.