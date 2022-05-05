Not everyone experienced rain Thursday afternoon and evening, as the majority of the showers remained south of Rockford. Those showers are now moving out of the area and will leave us with a mostly cloudy sky through the rest of the night. As moisture and warm air continue to slowly increase, areas of drizzle will be possible with temperatures dipping into the mid and upper 40s by Friday morning.

Another round of rain is expected to move back in as low pressure from the west moves into southern Illinois Friday morning. Moisture wrapping in around the low will allow light showers to lift north into northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Friday morning, lasting through mid-afternoon. Highs Friday will really depend on where the rain falls.

Areas north and west of Rockford could come close to 60 degrees again with a little less of a chance for rain, while areas east and south will likely see temperatures remain in the mid 50s. Skies are expected to dry out by Friday evening as high pressure moves in from the north. This will leave us with a partly cloudy sky for Saturday and temperatures rebounding back into the mid 60s during the afternoon.