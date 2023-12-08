I’m sure yesterday’s sunshine put a little pep in your step considering we’ve been stuck under the clouds for a good chunk of December. Sunshine remains in the forecast for Friday. However, it will be more filtered through cloud cover.

On the flip side, the right ingredients are in place for the us to see another 50° day. You have this morning’s warmer start, you have mixed sunshine, and we’ll have a southwest breeze in place.

Clouds will continue to thicken up Friday evening into Friday night as a strengthening storm system approaches from the southwest.

Forecast models swing the low’s center right over northern Illinois before sunrise Saturday morning. With it will come the chance for rain showers and even a few heavy downpours.

A few rumbles of thunder is also on the table, especially after midnight. All in all, expect rainfall amounts to fall in the .25″- .75″ range. Rain should begin to clear the region around mid-morning, leaving us dry and breezy for Saturday afternoon.

Skies will turn partly cloudy for Sunday. But thanks to the front that comes through Saturday morning, temperatures fall over the weekend. Expect highs to be in the low 40s Saturday, dropping into the chilly low 30s for Sunday afternoon.