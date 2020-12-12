Rain quickly changing over to snow Friday evening

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for Stephenson and Jo Daviess counties in northwest Illinois and for Green and Rock counties in south-central Wisconsin. The majority of the Stateline has had rain come down for much of the afternoon, but as temperatures continue to cool from the north this evening (down around 32 degrees) the transition over to a rain/snow mix, and for some just snow, has already taken place.

Areas from near Madison on southwest to Monroe, northern Stephenson County and Jo Daviess County are now reporting either a mix or all snow Friday evening. In some locations, the snow has already started to accumulate. As an area of low pressure lifts up from the southwest, moving into central Illinois later tonight, we will draw up a little more moisture and warmth. This will help keep temperatures from roughly along and east of I-39 above freezing which will likely keep the majority of precipitation as rain through late evening.

As colder air begins to wrap in around the low from the north and west, the mix and snow showers will continue. Those areas are likely going to experience the higher snow accumulations when all said and done Saturday afternoon.

Roads will be wet Friday evening and with the rain coming down at a steady to moderate pace, water ponding on the roads will be possible tonight. Where the mix and snow has been falling, slushy roads are possible through the morning. Take it slow because visibility will be reduced, whether with rain or snow, and roads could be slick. Winds will also be rather blustery from the northeast through the night and into Saturday. As the snow falls it will be more of a heavier and wet snow, but with the gustier winds, some blowing snow may be possible in open areas.