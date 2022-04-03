After the snow from yesterday, we are jumping seasons straight from winter right back into the middle of spring with rain chances for nearly every single day this week. Earlier this morning, we had temperatures all the way down in the mid 20s across the region, with some patchy fog that developed due to the moisture from all the snow yesterday. Temperatures are quick to rebound though, getting into the upper 40s for our high this afternoon. The sunshine from this morning will give way to more cloud cover for the afternoon as rain showers move in for the evening.

Rain chances will begin between 5PM and 7PM this evening, but initially will be very light.

Rain showers continue to spread over the area overnight, providing some steady to moderate rainfall for part of the overnight.

With those rain showers overnight, temperatures only get down into the upper 30s, reaching 38° here in Rockford. Winds will pick up a little bit as the system approaches from the West.

Spotted rain chances remain possible through part of the day tomorrow as the low-pressure passes directly overhead. If enough moisture remains in the atmosphere, light sprinkles are possible through the morning and afternoon.

Even with more cloud cover, temperatures tomorrow also get into the upper 40s and near 50° once again with higher chances for rain in the morning, but scattered showers for the afternoon.

Looking beyond the short term, we are still seeing another weather system bringing more rainfall for the middle of the week. This is a very slow moving system, so we probably will end up seeing multiple waves of precipitation with it. It comes through late Tuesday into Friday, brining rain from Tues-Thurs, and a chance for wintry mix on Friday.

Overall, the next few days are looking very wet, so you definitely will want to keep the umbrella on hand throughout this upcoming week. Temperatures will remain near or just below normal for this time of year.