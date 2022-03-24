Much-Needed Rain:

The Stateline has been given yet another opportunity at much-needed rainfall thanks to a slow-moving nature of a low pressure system.

Over the past two days, the Rockford Airport has observed .98″ of rain, placing our monthly total at 2.03″. More moisture for spring and a counter to the moderate drought (D2) that much of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin remain under this morning. As for our rain chances moving forward, the light at the end of the tunnel can be seen. We just have to get through what’s left of this slow-moving low today and then another quick chance for shower Friday. Then, we’ll see a nice break from this active and wet pattern for the upcoming weekend.

Lingering Showers:

A frontal boundary sliding through Wednesday afternoon will result in a cooler day today, with highs hovering around the 40-degree mark. To compare, that’s 10° to 20° cooler than highs both on Tuesday and on Wednesday.

While much of what falls with our scattered chances today will be rain, the cooler air may allow for a few slushy snowflakes to mix in. Especially later on in the day. Because of the recent warm spell, road temperatures will be warm enough to avoid that potential for accumulations and slick spots. However, a dusting may be possible on grassy surfaces. A shower or two remains possible during the evening before we completely dry out to a mostly cloudy sky for the overnight hours.Temperatures look to drop into the mid 30s by Friday morning.

Friday’s Chances:

A separate disturbance sliding in from the Upper Midwest will bring another shot at some rain by Friday afternoon. For the most part, rain will be the primary type of precipitation. However, once the strong cold front slides through, the possibility for a few mixed snowflakes is not out of the question.

This cold front will help filter in a much cooler air-mass into the western Great Lakes overnight Friday into Saturday, leaving temperatures chilly for the weekend. Highs Friday look to just hit the 50° mark, then tumble down into the low 40s for both Saturday and Sunday. Even though the weekend will be a chilly one, sunshine is expected to return giving us a nice break from this rainy weather pattern.