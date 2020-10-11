Rain returns for the first time in over a week Monday

High pressure took control of the skies this weekend warming temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s Saturday and Sunday. But a cold front over the Plains Sunday evening will slide east through the Midwest Sunday night, bringing our first chance for rain to southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois in a little over a week.

A line of severe thunderstorms have developed along the front stretching from Nebraska, NW Iowa into Minnesota. Severe weather will be likely across the Upper Midwest Sunday evening, while skies locally remain dry. As the cold front moves closer to the Stateline Monday morning, cloud cover is expected to increase. Moisture increases as well and this will help keep temperatures into Monday morning in the upper 50s and low 60s. The chance for rain will increase around sunrise, ramping up a bit mid-morning. Strong and severe storms are not likely, but a few isolated rumbles of thunder will be possible – as well as the risk for small hail.

Rainfall amounts will generally remain under a quarter of an inch with most of the rain coming to an end from west to east between 12pm and 1pm. Drier air will quickly following the passage of the cold front Monday leaving us with a partly cloudy sky by Monday evening. Temperatures won’t have much of an opportunity to warm with the early arrival of the cold front, leaving the 70s and 80s in the rear-view mirror. Highs on Monday are expected to reach the mid 60s, which is near normal for this time of year.