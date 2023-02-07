Skies will remain mostly clear Tuesday night as high pressure moves in from the west. As winds turn light, the added moisture into the atmosphere from the melting snow could aid in the development of fog overnight. Locally dense fog will be possible in some locations early Wednesday morning.

Clear skies are expected through Wednesday afternoon, but cloud cover will increase ahead of a strengthening low pressure system. This low will move into Illinois late Wednesday night, towards northeast Illinois Thursday morning. Rain will overspread the Stateline after sunset, likely closer to 8pm or 9pm, remaining fairly steady during the overnight. There could be a few heavier pockets of rainfall during that time.

Colder air will begin wrapping in around the low across Wisconsin and Iowa allowing snow to mix in with some of the rain showers, especially over south-central Wisconsin and northwest Illinois.

Snow will already be falling a little further north and northwest where Winter Storm Watches have been issued. Several inches of snow are possible in those locations. Some minor slushy snow accumulations are possible for areas west of a line from Janesville to Freeport, but the exact track of the storm will determine where exactly the rain/snow line sets up. Either way, expect a wet start to the day Thursday and this could cause some issues with the morning commute. Rainfall totals could add up to half an inch, to an inch, with most of that coming down during the overnight hours Wednesday.