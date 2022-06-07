Following a nice break from the rain Tuesday afternoon and evening, showers and isolated thunderstorms are set to return to the Stateline Wednesday morning and afternoon. High pressure Tuesday helped to keep our skies mostly clear and dry, however, a few very isolated showers popped up in south-central Wisconsin. The showers didn’t last long and were done by 6pm, leaving skies mostly clear for much of Tuesday evening. After temperatures reached the mid and upper 70s during the afternoon, temperatures have been slow to fall Tuesday evening.

Cloud cover will be on the increase Tuesday night ahead of another storm system that’ll pass through the Midwest Wednesday afternoon. While the main surface low will pass well south of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, a rather strong upper level low will move almost due east from Iowa into Illinois. Increasing moisture once again will allow rain to spread in from west to east by mid-morning, turning widespread through early afternoon. Even though instability remains limited there may be a few embedded thunderstorms within some of the heavier showers, but no severe weather is expected.

Of bigger concern will be the additional heavy rain that is possible during the day, adding on to the already high rain totals that some received Monday afternoon and evening. The good news with this round of rain is that it should remain fairly progressive. Rainfall totals will remain around a few tenths of an inch up to three quarters of an inch, although a few higher rainfall totals are possible. Skies will then begin to clear with another high pressure system moving in from the northwest Thursday morning. Temperatures Thursday will warm into the mid and upper 70s.