We wrap up a beautiful weekend with temperatures Sunday warming into the upper 40s and low 50s, reaching 52 degrees in Rockford. Highs were a little cooler to the west where the heavier snow fell late last week, only climbing into the upper 30s. A few clouds will roll in during the overnight as temperatures sit in the upper 20s, but with the return of sunshine Monday afternoon it’s likely temperatures reach the low 50s once again.

Following another spring-like afternoon Monday cloud cover will increase late Monday night and Tuesday. This is ahead of our next storm system that is set to bring us another round of rain for Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Low pressure moving from the central Plains into the Upper Midwest Tuesday and Tuesday night will pull moisture northward into Illinois and Wisconsin. Dry air initially will help hold off most of the rain until either late afternoon or evening, with steadier showers possible Tuesday evening. This round of rain won’t be quite as much as what we had last Wednesday night and Thursday, where many received close to an inch. Tuesday rainfall totals will range from about 0.20-0.40 inches.

As a cold front passes through late Tuesday night and Wednesday skies will begin to dry, but cloud cover sticks around. The cold front will stall across the area, and this will have an impact on the high for Wednesday. Right now, it looks like temperatures will warm back into the upper 40s.

A second low pressure system will ride along the front late Wednesday night and Thursday, moving right through northern Illinois. The track will be key with precipitation for Thursday but a mix of rain and snow, and then all snow, is likely with some snow accumulation expected Thursday. Winds will increase Thursday and Friday bringing temperatures into the 30s during the afternoon Thursday, and then 20s for Friday.