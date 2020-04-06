Rain Showers and Thunderstorms Follow Dry Weekend

The pattern will soon change as we enter into the first full week of April. After the passage of a cold front and a few showers Friday night, temperatures over the weekend were still seasonable and mild with highs both Saturday and Sunday warming into the mid and upper 50s. Skies will remain mostly clear through much of Sunday night, with cloud cover increasing by Monday morning. As moisture increases during the day Monday, scattered showers will be possible through late morning and early afternoon, but should remain light through much of the day.

A better chance for rain will occur during the evening as a warm front lifts through central Illinois, towards northern Illinois. As showers increase in coverage Monday night, a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible during the overnight. None of the storms are expected to be severe, but some of the stronger storms may have some small hail.

Thunderstorms should weaken and decrease in coverage by Tuesday morning as the warm front lifts into southern Wisconsin. This will bring temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s during the afternoon (assuming storms clear completely by Tuesday morning). A cold front will move in from the northwest Tuesday evening bringing with it another chance for thunderstorms. There is a risk for a few stronger storms across northern Illinois during that time, but the chance for storms looks to be a little more favored to the southeast. However, if there is enough instability that develops during the day Tuesday then our chance for stronger thunderstorms may increase during the evening.