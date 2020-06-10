Rain Showers Come to an End Tuesday Evening – Gusty Winds Continue

The wind-driven rain from earlier Tuesday afternoon and evening will continue to lift north into Wisconsin as drier air moves in from the southwest. This will allow most of the rain showers to come to an end within the next hour, with drier skies expected after 10pm/11pm. Heavier rain showers, with a few isolated thunderstorms, did produce some wind damage across parts of Winnebago and DeKalb counties earlier but the majority of the severe weather has been focused south of Chicago where numerous tornado warnings have been issued. The risk for any severe weather locally has come to an end for the night.

Strong wind gusts, however, will continue for much of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin as gusts between 40-50 mph have been observed. A strengthening wind field around Tropical Depression Cristobal has developed leading to the increase in wind Tuesday evening. As Cristobal continues to weaken from a Tropical Depression, to just a remnant low pressure system, winds should begin to subside some through the night. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee and DeKalb counties in Illinois, as well as for Rock and Walworth counties in southern Wisconsin.

Wind speeds will decrease through early Wednesday morning before another low moves in during the afternoon and evening. This will help increase winds around 30 mph during the afternoon.