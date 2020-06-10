Rain Showers End Wednesday Evening – Less Humid through the Weekend

Steady to moderate rain will continue Wednesday evening but should be wrapping up around 8pm, leaving a partly cloudy sky through much of the night. Drier and cooler air moving in will bring temperatures down into the mid 50s for the start of Thursday. Breezy northwest winds will also allow a less humid air mass to settle in with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s Thursday and Friday.

A back-door cold front will move through northern Illinois Friday afternoon and evening, bringing temperatures down into the low to mid 70s Saturday and Sunday. High pressure moving through the northern Great Lakes will keep much of the Stateline dry, although a light shower can’t be ruled out early Saturday morning. Lows Friday and Saturday night will dip into the upper 40s and low 50s. The less humid air won’t stick around for long as southwest winds will push temperatures back into the 80s, and even mid/upper 90s by the end of next week!