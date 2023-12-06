The storm system for the upcoming weekend looks to bring us more rain than snow late Friday evening and Saturday morning, with conditions drying out by Saturday afternoon.

The track of low pressure continues to shift further northwest, placing the majority of the region on the ‘warmer side’ of the storm Friday night and Saturday morning. This means when moisture in the atmosphere is at its highest temperatures will be above freezing, leading to an increased chance for mostly rain. Light rain showers will move in Friday evening and will last into early Saturday morning. The faster movement of a cold front Friday night will also help in pushing the moisture east of the Stateline Saturday afternoon, leading to most of Saturday afternoon and evening being dry.

While there may be some flurries, or a light snow shower or two, Saturday night and Sunday the chance for any accumulating snow looks very low. Winds, however, will increase from the northwest Saturday afternoon behind the departing cold front which will bring temperatures down into the 30s. Highs on Sunday will warm to the mid-30s.