Low pressure spinning through west-central Illinois Thursday afternoon will continue to spread rain showers, some moderate to heavy at times, across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Initially, the rain will be light and scattered but heavier pockets of rainfall will occur as the low moves closer to north-central Illinois tonight.

Some clearing taking place around the low has brought a few thunderstorms across central Illinois with a few funnel clouds being reported. That threat should remain south, closer tied to the low.

By Friday morning, the low will be weakening and drifting further north. Scattered rain showers will continue during that time, but by the afternoon skies will begin to dry out with some breaks in the cloud cover expected. Temperatures on Friday will warm into the upper 70s.