Light rain and drizzle will continue Monday evening with skies remaining mostly cloudy overnight. Rainfall totals Monday ranged between half an inch to three quarters of an inch, with slightly higher totals to the west.

Clouds are thinning out over northwest Illinois where temperatures have warmed into the low 60s but remain in the 50s further east where drizzle and low clouds remain. Fog has also been an issue throughout the day reducing visibility down to only a couple miles in some locations but is improving.

Fog is expected to develop once again overnight as low-level moisture lingers. Locally dense fog will be possible around, and shortly after, sunrise so be careful on the morning commute. Drier air coming in from high pressure to the north will help clear our skies and warm temperatures back into the low 70s. Dry skies will remain through Thursday night before the next chance of rain returns.