Rain showers return Friday following sunny skies Thursday afternoon

Temperatures Thursday morning started off a little on the chilly side, upper 20s and low 30s, but were quick to warm during the afternoon. Highs reached the upper 50s and low 60s, officially reaching 63 degrees in Rockford. Bright blue skies were found across much of the Stateline with only a few fair weather cumulus clouds developing throughout the day.

Clear skies are expected through the evening and first half of the night, but clouds will be quick to return by sunrise Friday. The increase in cloud cover is the result of an area of low pressure currently moving through South Dakota. Rain showers have developed as a result, and will be inching closer to the Great Lakes Friday. Dry air, however, may prevent a steady rain from falling initially in the morning and could leave us with more clouds and a few sprinkles. By the afternoon and evening scattered rain showers will be possible.

Heavy rain is not expected and rainfall totals will remain under a quarter of an inch. We need the rain, however, as our last measurable rain occurred back on the 10th and 11th of April. While a few scattered showers may occur for the first half of Saturday we’ll have to wait until next week for possibly more substantial rain as a larger storm system moves across the middle of the county.