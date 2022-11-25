Following a bit of cloud cover and a few widely isolated showers Thanksgiving, Friday was an absolutely beautiful afternoon with highs reaching the upper 40s and low 50s under mostly sunny skies. Skies are expected to remain mostly clear through the night which will allow temperatures to fall into the low 30s. Patchy frost and fog are possible early Saturday.

If you’re looking to head out for the start of the weekend, whether it be traveling back home, putting up holiday lights or taking place in some local holiday festivities that may be going on, the weather – at least for Saturday – looks to cooperate nicely! After a cold start, temperatures will warm by the afternoon into the middle 50s. Winds will turn a little gusty from the southwest around 25 mph. Skies will start out clear, but an increase in cloud cover can be expected by the evening and overnight.

A split flow in our jet stream pattern will help keep the majority of Saturday afternoon and evening dry, but rain showers are expected to return overnight Saturday into early Sunday. The rain will arrive as an area of low pressure, currently over the southern Plains, lifts northeast into Illinois and Indiana. As it does moisture is set to increase which will bring us our chance for rain by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be more of an inside day with rain showers expected throughout much of the afternoon and temperatures falling into the 30s by late afternoon. As some of the showers linger into the afternoon, it’s possible that a few snowflakes could mix in across north-central Illinois and south-central Wisconsin. Rainfall amounts will range from just a few hundredths of an inch, up to a quarter of an inch. Higher amounts are expected south of I-88.

No snow accumulation is expected, but winds will turn blustery from the northwest keeping quite the chill in the air for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures Sunday night will fall into the mid 20s.